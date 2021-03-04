Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Hold

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Semtech is benefiting from product differentiation, operational flexibility, and specific focus on fast-growing segments and regions. Additionally, Semtech’s solid momentum across industrial and communications markets continues to drive its top-line growth. Moreover, well-performing LoRa business of the company is a major positive. Further, the company is gaining traction across data center, Internet of Things and mobile markets. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, overall global demand environment in key end-markets is a major negative. Also, the company’s soft demand from the infrastructure end market and macro headwinds in China remain concerns. Additionally, intensifying competition in the semiconductor space is a headwind.”

Get Semtech alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. Cowen increased their target price on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

SMTC traded down $4.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.40. 36,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,417,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,424 shares of company stock worth $11,158,428. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Semtech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Semtech by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after acquiring an additional 462,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Semtech by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Semtech by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.