Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) to Sell

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $99.96 million, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

