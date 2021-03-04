Zacks Investment Research Lowers Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.41.

INFN opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $170,262.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,486. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Infinera in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 268.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.