Zacks Investment Research Lowers Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Biotech Ltd. is a clinical-stage company focusing on therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company’s oncology pipeline includes NT219 and CM24. Purple Biotech Ltd., formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd., is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

PPBT stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94. Purple Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

