Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.99.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,482.48 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.