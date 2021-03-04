Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Hold

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.