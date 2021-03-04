Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to “Hold”

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $173.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,046,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

