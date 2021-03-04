Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to “Buy”

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $579.69 million, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 421.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

