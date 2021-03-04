Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) to “Buy”

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $197.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of SZKMY opened at $176.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

