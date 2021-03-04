Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 5.4%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $131.63 and last traded at $133.07. 655,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 406,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

