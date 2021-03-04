ZCore Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $13,344.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZCore has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,010,560 tokens. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

