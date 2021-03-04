Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Zealand Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.

ZEAL stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZEAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

