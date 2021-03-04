Zebi Token Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $944,289.79 and approximately $3,887.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00487868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00074282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00078913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00082988 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.47 or 0.00494552 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 805,598,159 coins and its circulating supply is 549,663,503 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

