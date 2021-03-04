Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $3,783.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.17 or 0.01024676 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00113471 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

