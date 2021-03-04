Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,661 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $20,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

