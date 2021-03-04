Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ZIX were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ZIX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,281,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 363,116 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 614,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter worth about $328,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZIXI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ZIXI opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $397.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Zix Co. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

