Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Down 9%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $371.82 and last traded at $372.79. Approximately 18,042,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 5,683,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.66.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 437.91, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.