Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZFSVF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $420.09. 279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $259.50 and a one year high of $442.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.03.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

