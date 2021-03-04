Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS: ZFSVF):

2/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $420.09 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a one year low of $259.50 and a one year high of $442.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.03.

Get Zurich Insurance Group AG alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.