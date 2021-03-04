Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Trading Down 5.5%

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.48. 32,530,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 26,122,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -349.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,394,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,996,175 shares of company stock worth $30,787,886 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

