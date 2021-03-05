$0.01 EPS Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

HGV opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,359,000 after purchasing an additional 211,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,866 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

