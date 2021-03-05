-$0.03 EPS Expected for Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Fury Gold Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fury Gold Mines.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FURY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of FURY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 33,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,962. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.29. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FURY. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.