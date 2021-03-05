-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centogene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

