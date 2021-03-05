$0.10 EPS Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.00. Construction Partners reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROAD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,215,000 shares of company stock worth $39,124,950 in the last ninety days. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 22.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,540 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 330.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 518,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Construction Partners by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 287.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 153,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

