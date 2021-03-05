$0.13 EPS Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. SFL posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. 56,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,928. The firm has a market cap of $937.27 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

