$0.25 EPS Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 369,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,931. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.