-$0.27 EPS Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). PROS posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

PRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $468,436.50. Also, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 7,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $360,100.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,731,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,946,000 after purchasing an additional 348,711 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,926,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 228,801 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $11,225,000.

NYSE PRO traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.46. 361,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,073. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $51.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.