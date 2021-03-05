$0.28 EPS Expected for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. GasLog reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%.

GLOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GasLog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

GLOG opened at $5.78 on Friday. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $549.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GasLog in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GasLog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.