$0.29 EPS Expected for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 842,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 10,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $739.43 million, a P/E ratio of -131.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

