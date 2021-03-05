-$0.36 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

CRVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

CRVS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 1,195,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $80.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.