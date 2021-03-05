-$0.36 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

CRVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

CRVS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 1,195,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $80.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

