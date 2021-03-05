$0.41 EPS Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.50. Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 412.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. 2,681,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,113. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

