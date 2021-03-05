$0.42 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.36. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

OCFC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,601. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 70,973 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

