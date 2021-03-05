$0.60 EPS Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.59.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.16. 762,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,840,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $69,950,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

