$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.89. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,864.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 239,189 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLNE opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

