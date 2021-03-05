$0.88 EPS Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.96. Sanofi reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $4,475,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 312.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

