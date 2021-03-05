$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.98. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

INBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $339.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.79.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

