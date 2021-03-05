0Chain (ZCN) Achieves Market Cap of $27.77 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 1% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $27.77 million and $571,642.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00036415 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

