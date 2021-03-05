-$1.49 EPS Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report earnings per share of ($1.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.64). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.90) to ($3.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,703 shares of company stock valued at $53,944,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $11.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

