$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will report $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.88 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $7.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1,985.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after buying an additional 1,114,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Masco by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

