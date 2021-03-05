1,040 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MongoDB by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,254,000 after buying an additional 79,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,409,000 after buying an additional 37,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

MongoDB stock opened at $328.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $99,540,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,674 shares of company stock worth $44,133,463 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

