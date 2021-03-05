1,341 Shares in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Acquired by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter.

BOTZ opened at $32.15 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.

