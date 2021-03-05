138 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $244.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

