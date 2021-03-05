1,662 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $263.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.12 and its 200-day moving average is $266.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lowered shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

