1,675 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Michael B. Yongue

Michael B. Yongue purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in American Express by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after buying an additional 660,578 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in American Express by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

AXP traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $143.35. 76,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average is $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $144.25. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

