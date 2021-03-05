16,834 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $13,706,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUMN stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.