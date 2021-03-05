$172.44 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $172.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.87 million and the highest is $175.00 million. StarTek posted sales of $171.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $638.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.62 million to $641.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $673.40 million, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $675.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of SRT stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,081. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $323.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.