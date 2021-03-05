$173.83 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post sales of $173.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.90 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $144.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $681.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.50 million to $716.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $695.65 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $735.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.72. 587,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

