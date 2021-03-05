1,760 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,760 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after buying an additional 377,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after buying an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.85. The company had a trading volume of 112,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.