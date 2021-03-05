20,000 Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 97,760 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after purchasing an additional 566,999 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.