2,030 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 151.1% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.39. The stock had a trading volume of 65,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,130. The company has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

